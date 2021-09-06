Win Stuff
Miss. State Treasurer returns more than $50,000 to MDOT in unclaimed money

The money is to be used for road and bridge projects, improving transportation and motorist safety.
L to R: MDOT Executive Director Brad White receives a check from State Treasurer David McRae.
L to R: MDOT Executive Director Brad White receives a check from State Treasurer David McRae.(State Treasury of Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation received a large check from the State Treasurer’s office.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, it was announced that State Treasurer David McRae presented MDOT Executive Director Brad White with a check for more than $500,000 in unclaimed money. The funds were turned over to the State Treasurer’s office from banks and other entities after sitting unclaimed for an extended amount of time.

“Taxpayers intended for these funds to be used to repair our roads and bridges and improve the state’s infrastructure,” said Treasurer McRae. “I am very pleased to have found and returned these funds so they can be invested in the projects that improve the way we live and work in Mississippi.”

MDOT reported it will use the money for road and bridge projects around the state, improving the quality of the transportation system and safety for motorists.

About one in 10 people have some amount of unclaimed money in the state. To search for unclaimed property in your name, you can visit Treasury.MS.gov.

