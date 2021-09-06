Miss. State Treasurer returns more than $50,000 to MDOT in unclaimed money

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation received a large check from the State Treasurer’s office.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, it was announced that State Treasurer David McRae presented MDOT Executive Director Brad White with a check for more than $500,000 in unclaimed money. The funds were turned over to the State Treasurer’s office from banks and other entities after sitting unclaimed for an extended amount of time.

“Taxpayers intended for these funds to be used to repair our roads and bridges and improve the state’s infrastructure,” said Treasurer McRae. “I am very pleased to have found and returned these funds so they can be invested in the projects that improve the way we live and work in Mississippi.”

MDOT reported it will use the money for road and bridge projects around the state, improving the quality of the transportation system and safety for motorists.

About one in 10 people have some amount of unclaimed money in the state. To search for unclaimed property in your name, you can visit Treasury.MS.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.