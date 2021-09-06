Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes

FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and received thousands of likes on Twitter.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The man who embodies Jedi master Luke Skywalker has found something more powerful than the Force on social media: his real name.

A Twitter user challenged Mark Hamill to just post his name, saying Hamill could likely get thousands of likes with the simple tweet.

The user was right.

Since Sunday, Hamill’s tweet has gotten more than 560,000 likes and 30,000 retweets.

The “Star Wars” actor helped it along by pinning the tweet to the top of his page.

The challenge quickly started trending on Twitter.

“Star Trek” actor George Takei even joined in. His tweet of Hamill’s name also got thousands of likes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Miss football coach Will Hall saw his Golden Eagles drop a 31-7 decision to South...
S. Alabama throttles Southern Miss, 31-7, in season-opening football game
Jones County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a New Hebron private club...
One dead, two wounded in overnight shooting
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Multiple crashes on I-10E near overturned gas truck
Day two of the second annual Pine Belt Fair kicked off at noon Saturday at the Forrest County...
All ages attracted to the Pine Belt Fair

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed
An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created this beautiful...
Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope
An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created this beautiful...
STILLS: Nurse creates chandelier with empty vaccine vials
Army Corps of Engineers logo
Operation Blue Roof to help La. homeowners in 15 Parishes