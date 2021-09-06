Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Local business owners work through the Labor Day holiday

Local restaurant owners worked hard through the Labor Day Holiday.
Local restaurant owners worked hard through the Labor Day Holiday.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Labor Day is a long relaxing weekend for some people, but many local business owners are still hard at work.

Katie Jenkins from Jackson’s Wings & More in Petal says she and her co-owner often find themselves at the restaurant on a holiday.

“We try to give all holidays a shot, you know to at least have people who do work and aren’t able to have family meals and cook be able to come in and get some food,” Jenkins says.

Nelson Haskin was behind the stove all morning at Southbound in Hattiesburg and says he appreciates his staff who helped him.

“My staff worked very hard today. Working on Labor Day, I asked them, would they do it and they say ‘Yes.’ So they’ve been great over throughout the pandemic, and most of the holidays. So I just want to give a shout out to them because they make that happen for me,” Haskin says.

Haskin says he enjoys imagining new restaurant ideas for downtown Hattiesburg and it’s a lot of work - all of the time.

“We don’t have like a corporate backing to lean on with the with extra employees or extra marketing dollars. And everything kind of relies on the home the owner and the employees that we have. So this always is always all hands on deck every day,” Haskin explains.

Jenkins agrees that working for herself is a dream – but not always an easy one.

“We worked really hard to get this place open and still to this day are working really hard to keep this place running you know and keep everyone satisfied,” Jenkins says.

Jackson’s Wings & More is hoping to expand hours and staff soon as business picks up. Haskin says his restaurants in Hattiesburg are looking for more people to join the team right now.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a New Hebron private club...
One dead, two wounded in overnight shooting
Southern Miss football coach Will Hall saw his Golden Eagles drop a 31-7 decision to South...
S. Alabama throttles Southern Miss, 31-7, in season-opening football game
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Drivers should expect some slowing on I-10 Monday morning around exit 28 at Long Beach. State...
UPDATE: Gas truck accident scene cleared, but other crashes impacting traffic
The City of Hattiesburg's garbage-trash-recycling pickup schedule will be altered by the Labor...
Hattiesburg garbage-trash schedule altered by holiday

Latest News

One person dead, two injured after a shooting at a social club in Hebron
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department looking for weekend shooter
18-year-old in unknown condition after being found shot in Warren Co.
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old
Army Corps of Engineers logo
Operation Blue Roof to help La. homeowners in 15 Parishes