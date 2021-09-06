Local business owners work through the Labor Day holiday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Labor Day is a long relaxing weekend for some people, but many local business owners are still hard at work.

Katie Jenkins from Jackson’s Wings & More in Petal says she and her co-owner often find themselves at the restaurant on a holiday.

“We try to give all holidays a shot, you know to at least have people who do work and aren’t able to have family meals and cook be able to come in and get some food,” Jenkins says.

Nelson Haskin was behind the stove all morning at Southbound in Hattiesburg and says he appreciates his staff who helped him.

“My staff worked very hard today. Working on Labor Day, I asked them, would they do it and they say ‘Yes.’ So they’ve been great over throughout the pandemic, and most of the holidays. So I just want to give a shout out to them because they make that happen for me,” Haskin says.

Haskin says he enjoys imagining new restaurant ideas for downtown Hattiesburg and it’s a lot of work - all of the time.

“We don’t have like a corporate backing to lean on with the with extra employees or extra marketing dollars. And everything kind of relies on the home the owner and the employees that we have. So this always is always all hands on deck every day,” Haskin explains.

Jenkins agrees that working for herself is a dream – but not always an easy one.

“We worked really hard to get this place open and still to this day are working really hard to keep this place running you know and keep everyone satisfied,” Jenkins says.

Jackson’s Wings & More is hoping to expand hours and staff soon as business picks up. Haskin says his restaurants in Hattiesburg are looking for more people to join the team right now.

