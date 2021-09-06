Win Stuff
Jones Co. Sheriff's Department looking for weekend shooter

One man dead, two injured after a shooting at a social club in Hebron
One person dead, two injured after a shooting at a social club in Hebron
One person dead, two injured after a shooting at a social club in Hebron(WMBF)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is dead and two other people were wounded after a weekend shooting at a private social club in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the shooting that took place on Saturday night at JR’s, also known as Norman’s, in Hebron.

Anyone with information on the identity of the shooter is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

