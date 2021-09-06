Win Stuff
JCSD purchasing new K9 thanks to community donations

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is purchasing a new K9 thanks to community donations.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is purchasing a new K9 thanks to community donations.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is adding a new member to its team.

JCSD has plans to purchase a new patrol K9 this week to cover its fourth patrol squad. And, it’s all thanks to local residents and businesses for fundraising thousands of dollars for the effort.

“We really greatly appreciate the community for providing these funds and stepping forward to help us,” JCSD Sgt. Derick Knight said. “We had a need and we asked for it and the community stepped forward and showed how much that they love us and how much they care for us and we in return want to do the same for them.”

JCSD officials say while they have their eye on two dogs, they’re leaning toward a German Shepherd because of the breeds hard-working nature.

“German Shepherds are just more...they’re a working-dog breed,” Knight said. “It’s a herding dog. So, that’s what they’re bred for, to work. They’re just very agile. I mean, they’re all around the kind of dog you can pretty much do anything with them,”

The new K9 will be dual-purpose trained. After a six-to-eight week training period, the do will be certified in handler protection, tracking and narcotics detection. Officials say in about two months, the new K9 and its handler will be ready to serve Jones County.

“Their main asset to us is their teeth and their nose...They’re tracking because I mean they can smell things that we can’t,” Knight said. “If it’s some child lost in the woods or something, we’ll send the dog to help us track her down or him down.

“The other thing is just officer safety. I mean, where we would probably get injured, you know, fighting or tussling with somebody, we can deploy the K9 to help us deter that.”

