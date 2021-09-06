Hurricane Ida leaves a La. family of seven struggling

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a week since hurricane Ida made landfall on the southeast coast of Louisiana, and there are still many places without power leaving a lot of Louisianians to find refuge in Hattiesburg, like Samuel Girod and his family.

Samuel Girod lives in Avondale, Louisiana with his wife and their five children Samuel Jr, 5; Samyri, 4; Sanaya &Samaya, 3 and Sevyn, 1.

For the past few days, however, they’ve been living at the Days Inn hotel in Hattiesburg. They came to Mississippi after riding out the storm at home.

“It came through and it was like nothing you’ve never heard before because the windows were just a rattling as if somebody was standing outside of them beating on them. So me and my family took refuge in their closet; I have a walk-in closet” said Girod.

He says riding out the storm was terrifying, but nothing was like the three days that followed. He says they didn’t have power so the heat was unbearable.

He decided to come to Hattiesburg, to escape the uninhabitable living conditions. He didn’t have a car, so his brother gave them a ride.

“All I needed was lights, water, gas and somewhere for them to sleep and relax. You feel what I’m saying? We weren’t sleeping those three days. We were out in the heat, it was not real rest.

He says they struggled when they first got here, but things have been getting better every day.

“A church helped me out with a few nights. You have not because you ask not, and ever since I asked, I have received. The community is very helping,” said Girod.

He and his family would love to go home, but he is afraid they would not have the things they need to survive.

“When we go to Walmart, who’s to say they’re going to have diapers. Who’s to say they’re going to have food. You know what I’m saying? So, that’s another thing that’s puzzling for me. You know, so I’m just like in between a rock and a hard place in between one prayer and the next,” said Girod.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.