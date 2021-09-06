Hattiesburg garbage-trash schedule altered by holiday

From City of Hattiesburg Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will observe the Labor Day holiday, meaning city crews will operate an abbreviated pick-up schedule for garbage, trash, recycling and debris.

Monday, Sept.6

Closed. No garbage, trash or recycling pickups

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 and 2

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3

Thursday, Sept. 9

Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek

Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4

Friday, Sept. 10

Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5.

Schedule: To see it in full: http://www.hattiesburgms.com/cityservices/holidayschedule/

Laurel will maintain normal schedule

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) The Labor Day holiday will not affect the City of Laurel’s normal schedule for garbage-trash pickups.-

