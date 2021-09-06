Hattiesburg garbage-trash schedule altered by holiday
Laurel pickup schedule to remain unchanged
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT
From City of Hattiesburg Communications
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will observe the Labor Day holiday, meaning city crews will operate an abbreviated pick-up schedule for garbage, trash, recycling and debris.
Monday, Sept.6
- Closed. No garbage, trash or recycling pickups
Tuesday, Sept. 7
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 and 2
Wednesday, Sept. 8
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3
Thursday, Sept. 9
- Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4
Friday, Sept. 10
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5.
Schedule: To see it in full: http://www.hattiesburgms.com/cityservices/holidayschedule/
Laurel will maintain normal schedule
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) The Labor Day holiday will not affect the City of Laurel’s normal schedule for garbage-trash pickups.-
