Hattiesburg garbage-trash schedule altered by holiday

Laurel pickup schedule to remain unchanged
The City of Hattiesburg's garbage-trash-recycling pickup schedule will be altered by the Labor...
The City of Hattiesburg's garbage-trash-recycling pickup schedule will be altered by the Labor Day holiday.(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
From City of Hattiesburg Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will observe the Labor Day holiday, meaning city crews will operate an abbreviated pick-up schedule for garbage, trash, recycling and debris.

Monday, Sept.6

  • Closed. No garbage, trash or recycling pickups

Tuesday, Sept. 7

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 and 2

Wednesday, Sept. 8

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3

Thursday, Sept. 9

  • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek
  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4

Friday, Sept. 10

  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5.

Schedule: To see it in full: http://www.hattiesburgms.com/cityservices/holidayschedule/

Laurel will maintain normal schedule

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) The Labor Day holiday will not affect the City of Laurel’s normal schedule for garbage-trash pickups.-

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

