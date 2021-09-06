Entergy New Orleans says power restored to 70 percent of its customers in the city

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans said Monday (Sept. 6) that it has restored power to 70 percent of its customers in the city.

Work continues in the effort to reestablish electricity eight days after Hurricane Ida. But the company’s Monday morning update marked the first time that Entergy was able to say a majority of New Orleans customers had their power back on.

Entergy New Orleans released a new outage map on Monday, Sept. 6. (Entergy)

For those still waiting, the utility company suggests registering for its text alerts or visiting the Entergy New Orleans webpage dedicated to Hurricane Ida restoration times.

We’ve created a dedicated webpage for Hurricane Ida estimated restoration times, and we are updating it continually. It’s also pinned to the top of our social media feeds: https://t.co/NMMeartvLh — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) September 6, 2021

Entergy New Orleans is also staffing a customer information center Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Treme Recreation Center:

Our mobile customer information center will be at 900 N. Villere from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Customers can get information on restoration timing and status, and information on disaster resources. pic.twitter.com/e49pVQS9TB — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) September 6, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.