The soul of Hall & Oates coming to the Saenger

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater is asking for a little one-on-one time come Nov. 13, and you needn’t be a rich girl to attend.

The H2O _ The Hall & Oates Project _ will hit town to showcase the mega-hit songs from the massive repertoire made famous by Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Now, before you say, ‘no can do,’ consider: H2O is a combination of musical talent with respect for the live performance music created by the original artists.

In this case, that means Philly sound steeped in the blue-eyed soul that has resonated through the generations.

Produced by Discretion Entertainment for the FM Generation Series, the live performance not only celebrates the music of Hall & Oates, the show also is accented by a multi-media theatrical presentation that tells the stories of rock-and-roll’s top-selling duo.

H2O is comprised of Italian chart-topper Jason Ames, New York City drummer John Bennett; South Florida session guitarist Frank Gonzalez; Miami saxophonist Lee Gabe; Cuban guitarist Juan Aguirrechu; session bassist Jeff Ankeney; and jazz/soul keyboardist Jackson Bunn.

Tickets for the H20 – The Hall & Oates Project range from $16 to $30 and are available through H2O - The Hall and Oates Project Tickets, Sat, Nov 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Eventbrite.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theater, located at 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg.

