Sharon VFD wraps up relief supply drive

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County volunteer fire department has wrapped up a week-long drive to collect relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ida.

The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department concluded Saturday its supply drive for storm victims in Louisiana.

Volunteers with the department accepted donations of water, cleaning supplies and other items from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday,

Saturday, they collected donations from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“All I can say is wow, Sharon has the biggest heart I know of,” said Brett Stewart, a captain and training officer with the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department. “This community truly cares and they showed it.

“Just within a week, we did some incredible work here and I’m just happy that we were able to help.”

The fire department has been coordinating their efforts with Trinity Baptist Church.

In a few days, members of the church will take the donated supplies to the Houma, La., area.

The members of Trinity Baptist Church also collected relief supplies last week.

