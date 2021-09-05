S. Alabama throttles Southern Miss, 31-7, in season-opening football game

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of South Alabama spotted the University of South Mississippi a touchdown lead before roaring back to shut down the Golden Eagles and claim a 31-7 season-opening victory at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

USA (1-0) ruined the debut of first-year USM coach Will Hall by forcing four Golden Eagles’ turnovers.

USM (0-1), which fell to the Jaguars in the season-opening football game for a second consecutive year, were turned away with no points on three drives inside the South Alabama 10-yard line.

The Golden Eagles took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Trey Lowe.

South Alabama tied the game, 7-7, on a 1-yard, play-action pass from quarterback Jake Bentley to tight end Trent Tyre with 12:27 left in the second quarter.

Then, on the ensuing kickoff, the Jaguars then stripped the ball from return man Camron Harrell at USM’s 23-yard line, setting up a 5-yard TD pass from Bentley to running back Kareem Walker.

The Jaguars then scored 17 unanswered in the second half, including an interception for a touchdown with 44 seconds left in the game.

