Pine Belt to cool a little by end of upcoming week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday folks, and let’s take a look at the forecast.

A nice day by any measure, Saturday gave us a high of 91 and we can expect a low temperature of 70 degrees during the evening.

Not much rain out there for us in the forecast, with about a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of showers.

Sunday holds another nice day for us, with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. The chance of rain stands at about 20 percent.

As we roll into Labor Day, we’ll continue to see nice weather here in the Pine Belt. We’re looking for a high of 90 degrees on Monday 90, with the low slipping to 71 degrees.

The chance of a Monday shower increases slightly, up to 30 percent.

A 30 percent chance of showers remains through Tuesday, with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 71 degrees.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms for the week peaks at 40 percent Wednesday.

Look for high temperatures in the upper 80s, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we will hang out in the upper 80′s with lows in the low temperatures in the low 70s to upper 60s.

Rain chances are expected to be low as we move into next weekend.-

