Multiple churches come together for food drive for displaced Ida victims

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people in Louisiana have been displaced throughout the country due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

To help ease some of the daily stress these people are going through, multiple Hattiesburg churches came together to give away food for those impacted by the storm.

“The turnout has been overwhelming and we have been taking plates to the local hotels for people who are displaced here,” said New Covenant Baptist pastor Kimble Allen Sr. “The response we are getting is a response of excitement and gratefulness.”

Most of the food was donated by people around the Pine Belt, and there was a group of people grilling chicken fresh, ensuring everyone goes home with a hot meal.

“It makes you feel humble, because right now we have so much, and we don’t realize how much we have,” said minister Kevin Walters. “We have power, we have food, we have all of the necessities that we need. These people are displaced and their life is not normal right now.”

All involved said that it had been a blessing to give a blessing to those who need it most.

“To put your needs aside and be there for somebody else’s needs. I think that’s what God would want us to do, and we are just so grateful to have the opportunity,” said Allen Sr. “We are grateful for the community of Hattiesburg and how you responded in donating and giving. It just shows the heart of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.