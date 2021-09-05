Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Lawsuit: Paraplegic man’s foot ‘shredded’ on roller coaster

In this May 23, 2020, file photo, visitors ride the roller coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in...
In this May 23, 2020, file photo, visitors ride the roller coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah. A paraplegic man, not pictured, who was injured on a roller coaster at the park is now suing, saying his paralyzed leg wasn't properly secured while he was on the ride and his foot was shredded.(Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) - A paraplegic man who was injured on a roller coaster is now suing a Utah amusement park, saying his paralyzed leg wasn’t properly secured and his foot was shredded.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Matthew Christensen, who is paralyzed from the waist down, filed the lawsuit against Lagoon Amusement Park on Thursday in Davis County’s 3rd District Court.

The lawsuit says Christensen’s ligament in his big toe was “irreparably shredded,” and that he suffered fractures to his lower leg, toe, and two other foot bones.

A spokesman for the theme park in Farmington, north of Salt Lake City, said he couldn’t speculate on the facts of the incident, which are under investigation.

The lawsuit alleges that Christensen’s right leg was not secured properly by the ride’s leg restraint, causing it to dangle below. He was injured when it got caught in the platform.

The amount of damages Christensen is suing for would be determined during the trial, according to the Tribune.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87
Emily Williams, a survivor of the deadly pile-up on Highway 26, spoke to WLOX from her hospital...
Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine
Students, faculty, staff and visitors at The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg...
USM unveils new dining options on its Hattiesburg campus
Gametime! - Week 2
Gametime! - Week 2

Latest News

The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department has been collecting hurricane relief supplies for Louisiana.
Sharon VFD wraps up relief supply drive
A fallen comrades table at VFW Post 3036 honors the U.S. service personnel who were killed in...
Hattiesburg VFW honors 13 service members killed in Afghan suicide bombing
Most Texans age 21 or older who haven’t been convicted of certain crimes can now carry a...
Authorities worry new Texas gun law will increase violence
Day two of the second annual Pine Belt Fair kicked off at noon Saturday at the Forrest County...
All ages attracted to the Pine Belt Fair