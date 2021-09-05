Hattiesburg VFW honors 13 service members killed in Afghan suicide bombing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A veterans organization in Hattiesburg is honoring in a special way the United States service members killed in Afghanistan nine days ago.

The VFW Post 3036 has set up a fallen comrades table at the post on Ronie Street.

It includes plates, glasses and 13 empty chairs.

“They won’t be coming home, so this is our last farewell to them,” said Barbara Tibbett, president of the VFW Post 3036 Auxiliary.

“They’re going to be missed. These 13 beautiful people will never ever sit down to another meal.”

The fallen service members, including eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier, were killed in a suicide bomb attack at the airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

They were helping to evacuate people from Afghanistan when the attack happened.

The fallen comrades table will be set up through Sept. 11.

The veterans at the post hope America will remember all the fallen heroes who served in Afghanistan and they are praying for the families of the final 13 service members who died there.

“We all need to be in prayer for them and just pray that God will bless and comfort them for their loss,” said Rickey Hosey, commander of VFW Post 3036.

“The United States has pulled out of Afghanistan and hopefully, we’ll never have to go back, but for now, those will be the last 13 that gave their all for this country and I hope and pray to God that they will be the last 13.”

VFW Post 3036 also has a permanent table set as a memorial to all POW’s and those missing in action.

