Day two of Pine Belt Fair underway

Day two of the second annual Pine Belt Fair kicked off at noon Saturday at the Forrest County...
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Day two of the second annual Pine Belt Fair kicked off at noon Saturday at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.

People from across the Pine Belt gathered at the event to enjoy its festivities.

“It’s definitely a family event,” said Butch Pugh, fair manager. “We’ve got things for small kids all the way up to adults. We’ve got some big thrill rides, we’ve got several big thrill rides for adults and older children, but we also have a lot of kiddie rides.”

While lemonade was perhaps the fan favorite for beating the heat, the rides were the favorite part of the event for many fair goers.

“The boat...” said Emily Shoemake, fair attendee. “It goes high and upside down.”

“The Dizzy Dragons,” said Aubrey Kellogg, fair attendee. “So, in the inside, you get to spin a little plate thing and it spins the whole thing around so you can get really dizzy.”

Aside from rides, the Pine Belt Fair features several shows, games and food vendors.

“We have the rhinestone roper who does a horse and trick shooting and knife throwing show... We have a children’s show, a comedy show, magic show with Bob Bohms and we also have a hypnotist,” Pugh said.

Gates will open again at noon Sunday. Children under 5-years-old get in free, while tickets for kids ages 5 to 12 are $5. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors.

For more information on the Pine Belt Fair, click here.

