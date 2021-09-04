Win Stuff
Vitalant hosts 27th Annual Labor of Love Blood Drive

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jaycees held their 27th annual Labor of Love Blood Drive at Vitalant on Friday, Sept. 3.

Officials said that the summer months are when blood donations drop the most, and banks are experiencing a critical shortage.

If you are able to donate, Vitalant encourages you to help.

Officials say you can save up to three lives with just one donation.

“People have all these ideas that they can’t give. They once had low iron, so they think they’re anemic, or they got a tattoo. The rules have really changed, you know, or I’ve been out of the country. If I could stress anything, if it has been a while since you tried to give blood, it’s time to try again,” said John Pace, donor recruitment representative at Vitalant.

If you want to make a blood donation, you must first make an appointment with Vitalant by going to vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL.

