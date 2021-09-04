Win Stuff
USM set to kick off 2021 football season

Coach Will Hall will lead the University of Southern Mississippi against the University of...
Coach Will Hall will lead the University of Southern Mississippi against the University of South Alabama at 7 p.m. Saturday.(Taylor Curet/WDAM 7)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - The curtain rises Saturday night on the University of Southern Mississippi’s 2021 football season.

The Golden Eagles, who will make their debut with first-year coach Will Hall at the helm, will visit the University of South Alabama at 7 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Get Southern Miss football scores here

It will be only the second meeting on the football field between the two long-time rivals in most other sports and will be the first time USM has played the Jaguars in Mobile.

The game can be seen on ESPN Plus.

We will update the USM-USA game as it goes along.

