Pine Belt continues to collect relief supplies for hurricane victims

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents are continuing to help hurricane victims in Louisiana.

Churches and veterans organizations are hosting relief supply drives to provide water, food, cleaning supplies and other items for those affected by Hurricane Ida.

On Friday, members of St. Fabian Catholic Church accepted donations of supplies at Corner Market in Bellevue.

“We’ll take any types of donations, they can be canned goods, non-perishable items, wheelbarrows, mops, you name it, they need it, they have nothing,” said Audra Delancy, director of social services for St. Fabian Catholic Church.

VFW Post 3036 in downtown Hattiesburg also collected relief supplies.

“We want to bless these folks there in Louisiana, so we want to get as much supplies as we can,” said Rickey Hosey, commander of VFW Post 3036. “We want to get it there in the most expeditious way possible, that’s why we’re gonna go take what we get down there this Sunday.”

St. Fabian Catholic Church will be set up again Saturday at Corner Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect donations of relief supplies.

And the members of VFW Post 3036 will accept donations of supplies at its Ronie Street location Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

