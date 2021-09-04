Jasper County resident worries about a road collapse on Co. Rd. 64

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Doris Sims lives on County Road 64 in Jasper County. She once had two ways to get to her house, until one way was deemed unsafe.

The recent road collapse in George County scared her even more than she already was.

“What happened on [U.S.] Highway 26, where the water washed the road away and the people came through at night and they didn’t know it was washed away. I’m afraid that could happen here,” says Sims.

According to Sims, the county put mounds of red dirt to block it from being crossed, However, that’s not her only problem, the bridge goes over a creek and recently the creek has started flooding, she says it’s because of the beavers in the area.

“It was a dam down through there. You can still see some of the twigs and stuff where they had built it,” Sims says

The floodwaters covered Sims property. She says one night she thought she’d lose her home.

“It came all the way up to right here,” says Sims, pointing at the bottom of her high-leveled guest house.

“About an inch below the floor, the water came all the way up to here. This right here looked like a river,” says Sims. “I don’t want to lose my house because it’s paid for, you know. Everything over here is paid for.”

And that’s not her only concern.

Sims says she does not feel safe driving across the only road leading to her house.

“See how that’s washed away? This has been since over two years ago,” says Sims, pointing to the areas of damaged road.

“Every so often they’ll be a hole here, I don’t know if it’s a sinkhole or what. When it washes away after so many cars go over it, they’ll come out here and put some more in the same spot.”

Sims has reached out to her County Beat Supervisor Curtis Grey, but she says he has not been helpful and is only creating temporary fixes.

“I asked him when we’re they going to fix the bridges, and she told me it’s out of their hands, and the government is taking over,” says Sims.

We were able to speak to Grey, and he says the county applied for a grant to repair the road.

