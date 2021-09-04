Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

It’s a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.(Instagram Pete Buttigieg via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.

The first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position had shared last month that the couple had become parents after seeking to adopt.

“We can’t wait to share more soon,” he tweeted then.

Buttigieg shared more on Saturday, tweeting a photo of Chasten and him each cradling a newborn.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” the secretary wrote on his personal Twitter account. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

He released no other details about the babies, such as whether they are twins.

Buttigieg, 39, has talked publicly about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Chasten, 32, were married in June 2018. Buttigieg’s father, Joseph, died six months after the wedding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
The shelves are bare at some stores in South Mississippi due to the influx of people coming...
South Mississippi grocery stores struggling to keep shelves stocked
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Dobbs spoke Friday at the MSMA question and answer session.
Dobbs: Ivermectin has developed a ‘weird cult following’
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on...
Court documents claim Lynn Fitch used her power as AG to intimidate

Latest News

Coach Will Hall will lead the University of Southern Mississippi against the University of...
USM set to kick off 2021 football season
A car that was that was swept onto the banks of the Raritan River by the remnants of Tropical...
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup
President Joe Biden returns a salute with a Marine Corp honor guard as he disembarks Marine One...
Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 3 memorial sites
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks