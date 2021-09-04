Win Stuff
Gametime! - Week 2

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Labor Day weekend began with another great slate of high school football games in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

  • PCS (35) Columbia Academy (6)
  • West Jones (28) Northeast Jones (2)
  • Oak Grove (43) Seminary (7)
  • South Jones (21) Forest Hill (18)
  • Purvis (53) Leake Central (20)
  • Mount Olive (34) Bogue Chitto (23)
  • Sacred Heart (42) West Lincoln (15)
  • Sumrall (40) Bay High (14)
  • Quitman (25) Heidelberg (19)
  • Ocean Springs (43) Hattiesburg (8)
  • D’Iberville (48) Petal (26)
  • Mendenhall (31) Magee (0)
  • Wayne Academy (52) Hillcrest Christian (0)
  • George County (42) Greene County (7)
  • Resurrection Catholic (48) North Forrest (6)
  • Pass Christian (30) FCAHS (20)
  • Lawrence County (12) Lumberton (6)
  • Pisgah (37) Richton (26)
  • Clarkdale (49) Stringer (0)
  • Poplarville (24) Biloxi (14)
  • Centreville Academy (36) Sylva-Bay Academy (15)
  • Newton Academy (53) Prentiss Christian (44)

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

