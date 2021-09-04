Gametime! - Week 2
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Labor Day weekend began with another great slate of high school football games in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:
- PCS (35) Columbia Academy (6)
- West Jones (28) Northeast Jones (2)
- Oak Grove (43) Seminary (7)
- South Jones (21) Forest Hill (18)
- Purvis (53) Leake Central (20)
- Mount Olive (34) Bogue Chitto (23)
- Sacred Heart (42) West Lincoln (15)
- Sumrall (40) Bay High (14)
- Quitman (25) Heidelberg (19)
- Ocean Springs (43) Hattiesburg (8)
- D’Iberville (48) Petal (26)
- Mendenhall (31) Magee (0)
- Wayne Academy (52) Hillcrest Christian (0)
- George County (42) Greene County (7)
- Resurrection Catholic (48) North Forrest (6)
- Pass Christian (30) FCAHS (20)
- Lawrence County (12) Lumberton (6)
- Pisgah (37) Richton (26)
- Clarkdale (49) Stringer (0)
- Poplarville (24) Biloxi (14)
- Centreville Academy (36) Sylva-Bay Academy (15)
- Newton Academy (53) Prentiss Christian (44)
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.