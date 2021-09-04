Gametime! - Week 2

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Labor Day weekend began with another great slate of high school football games in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

PCS (35) Columbia Academy (6)

West Jones (28) Northeast Jones (2)

Oak Grove (43) Seminary (7)

South Jones (21) Forest Hill (18)

Purvis (53) Leake Central (20)

Mount Olive (34) Bogue Chitto (23)

Sacred Heart (42) West Lincoln (15)

Sumrall (40) Bay High (14)

Quitman (25) Heidelberg (19)

Ocean Springs (43) Hattiesburg (8)

D’Iberville (48) Petal (26)

Mendenhall (31) Magee (0)

Wayne Academy (52) Hillcrest Christian (0)

George County (42) Greene County (7)

Resurrection Catholic (48) North Forrest (6)

Pass Christian (30) FCAHS (20)

Lawrence County (12) Lumberton (6)

Pisgah (37) Richton (26)

Clarkdale (49) Stringer (0)

Poplarville (24) Biloxi (14)

Centreville Academy (36) Sylva-Bay Academy (15)

Newton Academy (53) Prentiss Christian (44)

