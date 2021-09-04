Dominant 1st half sparks PCS past Columbia Academy, 35-6

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - It didn’t take long to tell which way the wind would be blowing when Presbyterian Christian School visited Columbia Academy Friday night.

The Cougars’ opening possession consisted of three plays that lost two yards and was capped by an 8-yard punt.

PCS’ first possession also consisted of three plays that the Bobcats used to gobble up 43 yards to take a 7-0 lead just more than 2 ½ minutes into the game.

The rest of the first half pretty much played out the same way, as PCS built a five-touchdown halftime lead on its way to a 35-6 victory at James E. Pope Field.

“We’re getting better every week and taken an old-school football team approach,” PCS coach Derek White said. “We tell our kids that we don’t want to peak in September, we want to be remembered in November.”

The Bobcats (3-0) used a bevy of running backs to control the game and grab a third consecutive win to open a season for the first time in White’s three-year tenure.

PCS then turned to a defense that smothered the Cougars’ offense for the first two quarters.

Columbia Academy (1-3) didn’t manage a first down until a facemask penalty in the second quarter. The Cougars earned another first down on the same drive on a 7-yard run, their longest play from scrimmage in the game’s first 24 minutes.

All told, Columbia Academy netted 15 yards offense on 26 plays. Five of seven possessions produced three-and-outs while a sixth was a one-play effort right before halftime.

“We’ve had several tough ballgames this year, and going in, we knew this was a tough one,” first-year Columbia Academy coach T.C. Chambliss said. “But transitioning to a new regime, that’s what we want. We want to play tough ballgames to see where we’re at, and obviously, we’re not where we want to be.

“We’ve got a lot to fix and a lot to work on and we’ll go back to the drawing board and see where we are at next week.”

PCS took advantage of field position for its first score. The Bobcats covered 43 yards in three plays, including a 17-yard pass from quarterback Ian Randolph to Max McGee, a 23-yard run by Briggs Sumrall and a 3-yard run by Kray Johnson.

PCS had to punt the next time it had the football, but then scored on four consecutive possessions.

Randolph’s 5-yard run put the Bobcats ahead 14-0 after the first quarter

Damien McNair’s 8-yard run put PCS ahead 21-0 at the beginning of the second quarter.

The score was set up by a shovel pass on fourth down at midfield from punter Mason James to Brooks Wells, who went 30 yards to the Cougars’ 20-yard line.

McNair got the call on the next two carries, barreling over the left side on the second for the touchdown.

Columbia Academy turned in its best drive of the half, reaching the PCS 45-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

The Bobcats went 55 yards on seven plays, with 50 yards coming on six running plays. Zion Booth had two carries for 29 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

The extra point was blocked by Sam Mitchell, but the Bobcats still led 27-0.

PCS ended its scoring spree with a minute left in the first half, covering 47 yards in five plays. Sumrall had a 17-yards run, and McNair covered 21 yards on the final two carries of the drive, banging in again from 8 yards out.

Sumrall’s two-point conversion wrapped up the Bobcats’ scoring.

Columbia Academy posted the only touchdown of the second half when quarterback Kris Ginn weaved his way 47 yards for a score.

Both teams will host next Friday, with PCS welcoming Hartfield Academy to Hattiesburg and Columbia Academy facing Pillow Academy.

