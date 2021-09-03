Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Wayne Co. first responders accept relief supplies for Hurricane Ida victims

Members of the community are urged to bring their donations to the courthouse in Waynesboro...
Members of the community are urged to bring their donations to the courthouse in Waynesboro where volunteers are stationed to help unload the items.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County first responders are teaming up to help Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida.

The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency along with all 17 volunteer fire departments throughout the county are accepting donations from the public which will be delivered to victims in Houma, one of the hardest-hit areas in Louisiana.

Members of the community are urged to bring their donated items to the courthouse in Waynesboro where volunteers will be on hand to help unload them.

They are asking for non-perishable food products, cleaning supplies, water and monetary donations. The group has collected over $2,100 and several pallets of water.

Joe Dyess, a volunteer firefighter from the Denham Fire Department, said everyone in the community knows all too well what the people of south Louisiana are going through.

“Wayne County remembers Katrina very well and what we needed and they’re going to need some of the same items. Wayne County has always been very supportive, so if we can get forks, spoons, non-perishable food items and paper products.” Dyess said.

“Wayne County remembers 16 years ago what we were facing. This is their Katrina, and people came to our rescue when we needed it, so we just want to return the favor and try to get some donations and get them to the Houma area,” he added.

The volunteers will be there on Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broken down 18-wheeler caused traffic to become backed up.
Disabled 18-wheeler had I-59 SB traffic backed up for miles in Hattiesburg
FILE
Laurel woman dies after being hit by truck
Dagley, 54, was wanted by the Gulfport Police Department after he allegedly interrupted MSNBC...
U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter
A survivor and first responders who rushed to help are recalling the terrifying moments after...
Survivor, first responders recall terrifying moments after Hwy. 26 collapse
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall

Latest News

Recreation areas on the De Soto and Homochitto national forests re-opened Thursday, though...
Forest Service reopens recreation areas after Hurricane Ida
Hattiesburg churches to host food drive for Louisiana evacuees
Hattiesburg churches to host food drive for Louisiana evacuees
Homes in Kenner, Lousiana, were massively damaged by Hurricane Ida.
LIST: Resources for Louisiana storm victims
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 9/2
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 9/2