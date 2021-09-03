Wayne Co. first responders accept relief supplies for Hurricane Ida victims

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County first responders are teaming up to help Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida.

The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency along with all 17 volunteer fire departments throughout the county are accepting donations from the public which will be delivered to victims in Houma, one of the hardest-hit areas in Louisiana.

Members of the community are urged to bring their donated items to the courthouse in Waynesboro where volunteers will be on hand to help unload them.

They are asking for non-perishable food products, cleaning supplies, water and monetary donations. The group has collected over $2,100 and several pallets of water.

Joe Dyess, a volunteer firefighter from the Denham Fire Department, said everyone in the community knows all too well what the people of south Louisiana are going through.

“Wayne County remembers Katrina very well and what we needed and they’re going to need some of the same items. Wayne County has always been very supportive, so if we can get forks, spoons, non-perishable food items and paper products.” Dyess said.

“Wayne County remembers 16 years ago what we were facing. This is their Katrina, and people came to our rescue when we needed it, so we just want to return the favor and try to get some donations and get them to the Houma area,” he added.

The volunteers will be there on Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.