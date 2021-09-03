USM unveils new dining options on its Hattiesburg campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students, faculty, staff, and visitors at The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus can choose from an exciting new array of dining options designed to help kick off another academic year.

Among the more dramatic changes involves the former Power House restaurant which has undergone a complete transformation. Still situated in the heart of campus, the eatery is now known as Southern Wing Company at the Power House.

Chicken wings and burgers are the predominant menu items with cold beer available for the first time. An official grand opening is set for Sept. 13.

Lauren Brescher, Aramark Marketing Manager, notes that the concept of “revamping” the Power House has been an ongoing conversation.

“It is certainly a unique location with history on this campus. After thinking a lot about what brand would be great in the space, we decided it should remain a brand unique to our school,” said Brescher. “We knew students love wings and burgers, and we wanted it to feel personal to Southern Miss. We also wanted to simplify the menu to be able to offer a quick, quality dining experience.”

Beer will be served from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Other upgrades include a significant remodeling of Seymour’s food court, with new seating, flooring, and fresh paint.

New charging stations will give the space a more student-focused feel.

Additionally, Bento Sushi has replaced Zoca in the International Building. Bento Sushi also will be available at the Provisions On Demand (PODS) – small kiosks with grab-and-go options. Those are located at the Thad Cochran Center, Liberal Arts Building, Century Park, and Scianna Hall.

“Students, faculty, and staff are always looking for something new,” said Brescher. “Bento Sushi certainly helped us provide a food offering we didn’t have on campus.”

The new dining options and facility upgrades are part of the University’s ongoing mission to make the student experience as rewarding and memorable as possible.

“It is so exciting to be able to offer some new options on campus this fall,” said Brescher. “Given what our students, faculty, and staff went through in the last year, this has really given us all something to look forward to.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.