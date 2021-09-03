USM football pays 1st visit to South Alabama

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday will cross a slew of firsts off the list when the University of Southern Mississippi visits the University of South Alabama.

The 7 p.m. season-opener lifts the curtain on the 2021 football season for both schools. Not only will the Golden Eagles be facing the football-playing Jaguars for the first time in Mobile, AL, they will make their debut at USA’s on-campus, 25,450-seat Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

Long-time rivals in most sports, the two programs had not met on the football field until agreeing to a home-and-home series for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. USA topped USM in the 2020 season opener, 32-21, at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.

The Jaguars first fielded a football team in 2009 before jumping up to Football Bowl Subdivision status in 2013 and being welcomed into the Sun Belt Conference.

USM had made previous football visits to the southern City by the Bay, including meeting the University of Alabama during the regular season and a pair of victories in two appearances in the GMAC/Mobile (Alabama) Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The game also marks the debut of the head coach at each of the programs, USM’s Will Hall and USA’s Kane Wommack.

Saturday also will mark the first time each coach has led an FBS program onto the field.

Wommack, considered one of top assistant coaches in the nation during his years at the University of Indiana, landed his first head coaching position with the Jaguars.

Hall was head coach at Football Championship Series programs, University of West Alabama and University of West Georgia.

Hall didn’t sound overwhelmed by the prospect of stepping up in the ranks

“I’ve been a head coach before, and football is football,” Hall said earlier this week “Obviously, I’m proud to be here, but it meant as much to me to coach those boys at West Alabama as it does here.

“It’ll just be all about trying to make sure we put them in the best possible position to win games.”

USM-USA: The Rematch, can be found on ESPN+.

