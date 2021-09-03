Sunny and less humid for your Friday and Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temps in the upper 60s. Today will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity! Highs will top out into the upper 80s this afternoon. The weather will be great for those Friday Night Football Games. Skies will be mostly clear with temps into the upper 70s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the low 70s.

This weekend is looking pretty good. Highs on Saturday will be near 90° with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will come back on Sunday. This will cause us to see a few more clouds and maybe a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Hit-or-Miss T-Storms will return to the area for the first half of next week. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s with a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Rain chances will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday as well with highs in the upper 80s during the afternoon hours.

