Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

South Jones class raises gas money to send to La. church

Front Row L to R: Addison T. 2nd Row: Braydent T., Shaila S., Bethzy G., Addison W., Michael...
Front Row L to R: Addison T. 2nd Row: Braydent T., Shaila S., Bethzy G., Addison W., Michael Knight, Natalie Evans. 3d row: Asa S., Jared P.(South Jones School)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Every penny counts! That’s what Ms. Michelle Blackwell’s first-period class at South Jones High School believes.

The Family and Consumer Sciences Class was able to raise over $600 in mostly change to purchase gas for Louisiana residents in need.

“I know how hard it was to keep gas during Hurricane Katrina for the generator,” said Blackwell. “It touched my heart when I saw all those people standing in the gas lines in this heat.”

While Blackwell knows what living through Hurricane Katrina was like, many of her students, who are between the 10th and 12th grade, are too young. After discussing what some Louisiana residents are dealing with after Ida, Blackwell and her students decided to raise funds for relief efforts.

The class decided to collect spare change for their funder raiser.

“Whether it is spare change, under a chair or in a cabinet, there is always change you can donate,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said the students started bringing change to school to raise at least $500 worth for gas. The students ended up with over $600 worth of funds on Friday.

“They were coming prepared,” Blackwell said. “They were coming with coins in plastic sandwich bags.”

On Friday, the money was turned over to the Humble Place, which is collecting supplies to take to the Life Fellowship Community Church in Des Allemands, La. The money will be used to fill some of the 100 gas tanks the restaurant will be delivering on Saturday morning.

Amanda Clark, the owner of the Humble Place, also said the restaurant has been collecting donations of weather, cleaning supplies, hygiene items and non-perishable foods to take to the La. church. She said the church will distribute the items as they are needed.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broken down 18-wheeler caused traffic to become backed up.
Disabled 18-wheeler had I-59 SB traffic backed up for miles in Hattiesburg
Dagley, 54, was wanted by the Gulfport Police Department after he allegedly interrupted MSNBC...
U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage.
JCSO: Man crashes truck into ex-girlfriend’s house after breakup
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him

Latest News

Tropical Update 9/3/21
Tropical Update 9/3/21
Patrick's Friday Forecast
Partly cloudy skies expected overnight, lows around 70
Patrick's Friday Forecast
Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 9/3
Without electricity, homes in the Greater New Orleans area have food going to waste. However,...
MS Salvation Army feeds New Orleans residents after Hurricane Ida