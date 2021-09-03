South Jones class raises gas money to send to La. church

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Every penny counts! That’s what Ms. Michelle Blackwell’s first-period class at South Jones High School believes.

The Family and Consumer Sciences Class was able to raise over $600 in mostly change to purchase gas for Louisiana residents in need.

“I know how hard it was to keep gas during Hurricane Katrina for the generator,” said Blackwell. “It touched my heart when I saw all those people standing in the gas lines in this heat.”

While Blackwell knows what living through Hurricane Katrina was like, many of her students, who are between the 10th and 12th grade, are too young. After discussing what some Louisiana residents are dealing with after Ida, Blackwell and her students decided to raise funds for relief efforts.

The class decided to collect spare change for their funder raiser.

“Whether it is spare change, under a chair or in a cabinet, there is always change you can donate,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said the students started bringing change to school to raise at least $500 worth for gas. The students ended up with over $600 worth of funds on Friday.

“They were coming prepared,” Blackwell said. “They were coming with coins in plastic sandwich bags.”

On Friday, the money was turned over to the Humble Place, which is collecting supplies to take to the Life Fellowship Community Church in Des Allemands, La. The money will be used to fill some of the 100 gas tanks the restaurant will be delivering on Saturday morning.

Amanda Clark, the owner of the Humble Place, also said the restaurant has been collecting donations of weather, cleaning supplies, hygiene items and non-perishable foods to take to the La. church. She said the church will distribute the items as they are needed.

