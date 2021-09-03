Renovations at USM’s Cook Library have been completed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Renovations at the Cook Memorial Library on campus on the Hattiesburg campus of the University of Southern Mississippi are now complete.

The $12.1 million renovation project was funded by legislative bonds and a $1.4 million contribution from the USM Athletics Foundation.

Work began in the spring of 2019 and includes improved access to resources for students including, iTech Help Desk, Speaking Center, Writing Center, Bower Academic Center, Trio – Student Support Services, The Mathematics Center, University Advisement Center, Center for Student Success, and Title IX, which are all now available at one central location.

New finishes like carpet, paint, furniture and re-organized workspaces also make Cook Library more inviting and efficient.

Dr. John Eye, dean of the University’s Libraries, said the infrastructure of the building along with additions that were added in the past had become outdated and in need of repair.

“I’m excited, it’s been a long time coming. Just the impact when people come in the doors and see that it’s much more contemporary. It’s much brighter and more conducive for learning and will support our students much better,” Dr. Eye said. “It’s got more of what they need to come in and be successful and get work done productively.”

Named for USM’s first president, Joseph Anderson Cook, Cook Memorial Library was built in 1960. In 1966, a two-story addition was added to the back of the library, doubling the size of the building, and the five-story addition was constructed in 1995.

The total square footage of the facility is 234,882.

