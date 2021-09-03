Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Renovations at USM’s Cook Library have been completed

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Renovations at the Cook Memorial Library on campus on the Hattiesburg campus of the University of Southern Mississippi are now complete.

The $12.1 million renovation project was funded by legislative bonds and a $1.4 million contribution from the USM Athletics Foundation.

Work began in the spring of 2019 and includes improved access to resources for students including, iTech Help Desk, Speaking Center, Writing Center, Bower Academic Center, Trio – Student Support Services, The Mathematics Center, University Advisement Center, Center for Student Success, and Title IX, which are all now available at one central location.

New finishes like carpet, paint, furniture and re-organized workspaces also make Cook Library more inviting and efficient.

Dr. John Eye, dean of the University’s Libraries, said the infrastructure of the building along with additions that were added in the past had become outdated and in need of repair.

“I’m excited, it’s been a long time coming. Just the impact when people come in the doors and see that it’s much more contemporary. It’s much brighter and more conducive for learning and will support our students much better,” Dr. Eye said. “It’s got more of what they need to come in and be successful and get work done productively.”

Named for USM’s first president, Joseph Anderson Cook, Cook Memorial Library was built in 1960. In 1966, a two-story addition was added to the back of the library, doubling the size of the building, and the five-story addition was constructed in 1995.

The total square footage of the facility is 234,882.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broken down 18-wheeler caused traffic to become backed up.
Disabled 18-wheeler had I-59 SB traffic backed up for miles in Hattiesburg
Dagley, 54, was wanted by the Gulfport Police Department after he allegedly interrupted MSNBC...
U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage.
JCSO: Man crashes truck into ex-girlfriend’s house after breakup
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him

Latest News

Part of the Dixie Electric crew assisting in Summit, MS.
Dixie Electric linemen help restore power to Summit, MS after Ida impact
Students, faculty, staff and visitors at The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg...
USM unveils new dining options on its Hattiesburg campus
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
.
Hurricane relief efforts