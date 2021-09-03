Win Stuff
Pine Belt Fair opening day Friday in Forrest County

Fair organizer Ben Pudh says there will be new attractions at the fair and more activities for...
Fair organizer Ben Pudh says there will be new attractions at the fair and more activities for you and your family.(wdam)
By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As nicer weather moves into our area, so does the Pine Belt Fair.

Crews worked at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center to set up the attraction.

The first day of the fair is Friday, Sept. 3 and it goes until Sunday, Sept. 12.

Fair organizer Ben Pudh shares some details on what people can expect.

“We’re going to continue to follow CDC guidelines. Recommend people wear masks and we will provide people with masks if they need one to enter the fair,” says Pudh. “But if they’ve been vaccinated of course we won’t require them to wear one. We will have hand sanitizing stations placed throughout.”

Pudh says there will be new attractions at the fair and more activities for you and your family.

Gates open at 4 Friday.

