New businesses reviving downtown Mount Olive

A ribbon is cut to officially open Rosetta Ann's on Main Street in Mount Olive Thursday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Ribbon-cuttings for new businesses in Mount Olive are becoming more common these days.

A new clothing and jewelry shop called Rosetta Ann’s Boutique opened its doors on Main Street Thursday morning.

Owners Ashley Landrum and Brittney Guidroz said they wanted to give back to their hometown by opening a store.

Several other businesses, including 6th Street Antiques and Mt. Olive Nutrition, have recently started doing business in the downtown area.

“It’s our home, it’s our hometown,” said Landrum. “We love it here and it has potential and we want to support this town and just bring life back to it.”

“There is a revival in this town,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce. “Young people are getting excited about it and we’ve had three ribbon cuttings up here just lately.”

“I wanted to come back after being gone so long and serving in the military, Air National Guard for 24 years, and I wanted to come back home and to give back,” said Marcia Hull, owner of the MO Print Shop.

It opened in Mount Olive in June.

