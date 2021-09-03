Win Stuff
MSDH: More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported

An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.(CDC via CNN Newsource, file)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 3,000  COVID-19 cases were reported as of Thursday, Sept. 2,  in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 3,352 new coronavirus cases and 33 deaths were reported statewide.

Eighteen of the deaths were reported between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2. Fifteen others were identified through death certificate reports from Aug. 10 and Aug. 29.

Of the new cases, 421 were reported in the Pine Belt. A total of 3 deaths were reported in the area with one in Lamar and two in Marion counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 446,863 and 8,540 respectively.

In the Pine Belt, around 50,845 COVID-19 cases and 854 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

  • Covington: 3,900 cases, 89 deaths
  • Forrest: 12,429 cases, 209 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,978 cases, 54 deaths
  • Jones: 12,307 cases, 194 deaths
  • Lamar: 9,625 cases, 111 deaths
  • Marion: 3,787 cases, 94 deaths
  • Perry: 1,824 cases, 45 deaths
  • Wayne: 3,993 cases, 58 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 352,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,565,565 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,174,504 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

