MEMA releases Hurricane Ida damage report

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released their latest Hurricane Ida damage report update Friday.

In this recent update, MEMA reports that a total of 380 homes were impacted by the storm, five from that total being “destroyed” and 42 having “major damage.”

Reports also show 133 public roads and 73 bridges were impacted across Mississippi.

These are initial numbers from MEMA and they are likely to change in the upcoming days.

MEMA says they are continuing to work with county EMA officials to help speed up the damage assessment process by being able to fulfill resource requests from the counties.

So far, MEMA has distributed a total of 203,000 sandbags, 151,200 bottles of water, 850 tarps and 1,044 meals to support Hurricane Ida response efforts across the state.

Mississippians who experienced damage to their homes should document the damage by pictures and file an insurance claim, according to MEMA. Residents are also encouraged to submit damage reports to their County EMA Director or online using MEMA’s self-report tool.

MEMA wants to also remind residents, as the recovery process begins, to keep in mind the debris removal guidelines below:

MEMA wants to also remind residents, as the recovery process begins, to keep in mind the debris removal guidelines (Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)

Additional resources and information regarding storm response and recovery can be found on MEMA’s website.

