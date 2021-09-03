Win Stuff
Laurel native Desmond Lindsey begins 2nd stint at USM

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Will Hall has a plan for the Southern Miss offense this season and there’s one man who could be a key X-factor in executing said plan.

Desmond Lindsey returns to Hattiesburg for his second stint – coaching the tight ends and wide receivers in 2016 and 2017.

The Laurel native and Taylorsville High grad is back to coach receivers again and serve as Hall’s pass game coordinator.

Being local, Lindsey’s footprint on the recruiting trail is huge. But Hall likes having Lindsey aboard for what he brings as a leader of young men.

“Number one, he’s like my brother,” Hall said. “We were together ten years through some really tough stops, through some really tough rebuilds. We’ve kinda been through the trenches together so it’s like having my brother here. He can finish my sentences, I can finish his. He’s the best recruiter I’ve ever been around at any level on any type of kid. It’s bigger than football to Des. His players would tell you he’s constantly teaching them life skills and that’s what we want to do. And man, I love the guy.”

“That’s gotta be one of the best coaches I’ve ever had since I came in college football,” said USM junior wide receiver Antoine Robinson. “He keeps it 100. He’s going to critique, detail, tell you what to do, tell you what you’re doing wrong and he’s going to help you get it right. And he’s like a family man, he ain’t just all about football. He takes you in as family too.”

Southern Miss opens its season at South Alabama on Saturday at 7 p.m.

