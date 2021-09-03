Win Stuff
Hattiesburg VFW collecting relief supplies for hurricane victims

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg veterans organization is asking for donations to help victims of Hurricane Ida.

VFW Post 3036 will collect bottled water, toiletries, cleaning supplies and other items at the post on Ronie Street Friday.

The supplies will be taken this weekend to a VFW post in Lacombe, Louisiana.

That post will distribute the supplies to those in need.

“Anything basically, that you could give, they’re in need of, because a lot of the stores are closed down, they don’t have running water, they don’t have electricity and things of that nature in some of these locations in Louisiana,” said Rickey Hosey, commander of VFW Post 3036.

“Hopefully, we can fill (the VFW) and we’ve even got more space and whatever it takes, if we have to rent U-Hauls, or if we have to ask other people to help get us down there, that’s what we’re willing to do,” Hosey said.

“We just want to have a lot of stuff brought here on Friday and we’re going to get it to them.”

You can drop off donations at Post 3036 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

