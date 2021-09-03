Game of the Week: PCS battles Columbia Academy

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -Presbyterian Christian School and Columbia Academy are preparing for a competitive matchup Friday.

“Don’t let them go anywhere, negative yardage,” PCS defensive end Chain Webb said.

“Try to hit ‘em in the mouth,” Sam Mitchell, Columbia Academy linebacker, said.

Neither Columbia Academy nor PCS is underestimating the grit and toughness that’ll be present in this game Friday and that’s because this’ll be a matchup that will remain almost exclusively on the ground.

“Probably going to run a lot,” Mitchell said. “Try to hit ‘em in the mouth with it too. Run it right at ‘em”

That’s who we are, we’re gonna run the football,” Columbia Academy Head Coach T.C. Chambliss said. “You know, that’s kind of our identity and that’s who we are and what we believe in.”

We got three-headed monster at running backs and some fullbacks,” PCS Head Coach Derek White said. “You know, we’re a little different than most people are. We look a little old school ish.”

In order to combat that ground and pound game plan, both defenses are ready to pack the box and know what they need to do to stop those explosive runs.

“Fall back on our fundamentals. You know, squeeze, tackle and not get fooled,” Chambliss said.

“Shoot the gaps. Don’t let them in, don’t let them go anywhere,” the PCS defensive end said.

And Coach White feels confident in that defense.

“Our defense hasn’t given up a score yet in two games, so they’re playing really well. They get after it and they have a lot of negative plays,” White said.

The Cougars and the Bobcats know what the other brings to the table ahead of this competitive matchup.

“Coach White got them rolling,” Chambliss said. Perennially they’re just a really good football team. And, you know, we’ve watched him on film and they’ve just got a lot of talent over there.”

“They run a wing T offense, it’s a little different than we’ve seen this year,” the PCS Head Coach said. “And you know defensively they do some things really well. They squeeze, they don’t get beat deep, they make you earn stuff so, it’s gonna be a physical football game, it better be if we’re coming.”

“We have a good team coming up and you can’t take any team lightly. Anybody can play on a Friday night,” Chain said.

And that’s exactly how Coach Chambliss wants his team to look at it.

“It’s exciting, you know, playing these schools that people think you don’t have a chance against and no matter the outcome just being right there in the thick of it having a chance to win, those are the moments you remember. Those are the moments you coach for,” Chambliss said.

Kickoff is for 7pm at Columbia Academy.

