Forrest County discusses Rawls Springs wastewater system

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursdays at noon, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors held an unscheduled meeting to discuss the wastewater system in the Rawls Springs community.

“We had a virtual visit with Mississippi Development Authority, with the board of supervisors will force the county to bring up a working towards a grant to get some money to make improvements to the raw springs utility district wastewater system,” says Mark Prine, vice president of the Rawls Springs wastewater system.

Prine says they hope to bring a more efficient system to the community.

“There’s three systems right now. We’re trying to get towards one. One functions better and operates more efficiently,” Prine says.

Prine says this only step one.

We will continue to follow this story when more information becomes available.

