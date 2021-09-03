Dixie Electric linemen help restore power to Summit, MS after Ida impact

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane relief efforts continue across Mississippi and Louisiana. Since the Pine Belt had minimal damage, linemen from local electric co-ops have been away from home working to restore power elsewhere.

Dixie Electric out of Laurel was prepared for the storm and when they fixed all there was to fix here, 14 linemen headed out to Summit Mississippi to help one of their sister companies, Magnolia Electric, who had more than 21,000 people without power.

Dixie electric safety manager Joe Donald says Magnolia Electric’s service area in Summit, Mississippi was hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

“This one’s pretty bad. It may not have hit this area as category four or five but there’s a lot of damage… a lot of damage,” Donald says.

About 65 percent of the meters Magnolia Electric serves were down after the storm. He says linemen know they may be called to lend a hand to other co-ops and the work is hard.

“You have a lot of broke poles, a lot of wire down of course. We work on average about 16 hours a day. You know, we, we’ve been that one that needed before during Katrina, during the Easter tornadoes of last year, so it’s just, you know, the electric cooperatives, we’re a big family. We believe in reaching out and helping those others because we’ve been in that boat before and needed that help,” Donald explains.

14 of Dixie Electric’s linemen left the Pine Belt early Wednesday morning and have been working hard to help bring power back to people in west Mississippi.

Taryn Pittman’s husband is one of them. She says he is often gone for an unknown amount of days related to storm relief twice a year.

“It’s different for sure, and my son, it’s kind of hard to explain where Daddy’s at, but we get through. I mean it’s always hard knowing that he has to be away, but knowing that we aren’t the ones without power, and knowing that he gets to go help other people, that’s great to me,” Pittman says.

Dixie Electric is one of about 15 co-ops that have crews helping magnolia electric. Donald says it’s hard work, but the men are dedicated to restoring people’s power.

“That’s just the cooperative spirit, the cooperative mentality, going out and helping others. It’s just a big satisfaction at the end of the evening when you start energizing those lines and seeing folks’ lights come back on where their life can get back to some type of normalcy,” Donald says.

Dixie Electric workers will be in Summit until Magnolia electric no longer needs their help. You can view Magnolia Electric’s power outage map here.

