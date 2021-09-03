Bobcats beat down Northeast; PRCC falls in opener

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior college football returned to the Pine Belt with a vengeance on Thursday.

Jones College opened its season with a 41-17 win over Northeast Mississippi. La’Damian Webb began his second stint in Ellisville with an explosive 20 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Lumberton native Robert Henry added 85 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries. The Bobcats dominated defensively, yielding just 230 total yards to the Tigers.

Pearl River Community College opened year No. 2 under Seth Smith with a 31-6 loss to Mississippi Delta in Poplarville.

Here’s a look at some of the other scores from around the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference:

Mississippi Gulf Coast (56) Holmes (14)

Northwest Mississippi (31) Copiah-Lincoln (12)

Coahoma (21) Hinds (14)

East Mississippi (32) East Central (7)

Itawamba at Southwest - Saturday (3 p.m.)

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.