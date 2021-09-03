2020 Initial Census report shows Hub City population growth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Initial Census numbers are being released to cities, and growth in Hattiesburg means local leaders have a new outlook on the budget, infrastructure and future for the city.

While the State of Mississippi saw a population decrease in the 2020 Census, Hattiesburg is one of the few cities that saw its population increase.

Mississippi saw a 0.2% decline in population from 2,967,297 residents in 2010 to 2,961,279 in 2020.

Hattiesburg’s population gained about 2,500 people bringing the city’s total to about 48,730 residents.

Mayor Barker says he’s pleasantly surprised by the numbers and fully prepared to see the city keep growing.

“To see us go to 48,730 residents and growth of 2,500 people, almost 6% growth, that’s a big sign for us,” Barker says. “Hattiesburg’s metro area was one of the few areas in the state that really saw significant increase in population, not only just in the City of Hattiesburg but also looking at Forrest County and Lamar County. Lamar County was number two in growth in the state. Forrest County was in the top 10 as well. Those all bode well for us going forward, and it says a lot about our city’s ability to continually grow and retain young talent, and that’s going to be key for us going forward.”

Barker says his administration is ready with the budgeting tools and infrastructure plans to keep Hattiesburg growing.

“When we look at infrastructure we look at not only how to accommodate the needs of today’s users but also where the growth is going to happen in the future. And we believe that development will follow infrastructure,” Barker explains. “And so, whether it’s water and sewer, continuing to try to modernize that system so that we can sustain the residents that we’re going to have, or traffic patterns and roadways and trying to make sure there’s quality of life infrastructure like sidewalks there as well. Those things will either help or hinder our development and ability to retain residents here in Hattiesburg.”

Barker says his goal is to keep budgeting and building with the idea of growth in mind. He believes it’s crucial to making Hattiesburg the premier city of the Gulf South.

“Right now we know that next year we’re going to have the largest medical school in the state with William Carey, which is going to continue to grow the number of people who are coming here. We hope to then retain them in through residency and permanent jobs. We also see growth at Southern Miss, we see new jobs coming here all the time and those things combined. You think the prospects of our city are very bright when it comes to retaining Hattiesburg and growing new ones,” Barker says.

According to the Census report, Hattiesburg has 74,640 housing units – that’s a 6.1 percent increase in units from the last Census.

Barker says that coincides well with the six percent population increase.

“And what it leaves us to do now is we’re going to continue focusing on the quality of life initiatives that can retain young talent in the city. We have to grow the number of people who live here, even more. We’re also going to continue working on diversifying our economy, to make sure that we have the jobs available that will bring people here to stay here,” Barker says.

The census bureau will be releasing more specific data to each city including age and race makeup in the coming months.

