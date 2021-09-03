Win Stuff
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLDWATER, Miss (WMC) - A teen is charged with capital murder in Tate County.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance confirmed 13-year-old Michael Campbell is charged in connection to the death of 12-year-old Gaines Coker.

Coker was burned to death in Coldwater, Mississippi in June. Lance said Coker was behind a shop on property near Arkabutla Lake on Arkabutla Dam Lake when he was engulfed in flames. He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, then flown to the burn unit in Little Rock where he died.

Campbell will be charged as an adult with one count of capital murder.

