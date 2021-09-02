Win Stuff
Walmart’s week-long cash register campaign to raise relief funds

Walmart will match customer donations up to $5 million over the next week,
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – On Monday, Walmart announced a $5 million commitment as part of the aid effort to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.

On Thursday, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation, doubled down on that commitment.

The company announced that over the next week it would match, dollar for dollar, donations made by customers at the checkout registers at Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Customers can donate any amount, including rounding up the price of purchases to the nearest dollar.

The fundraising effort runs from Sept. 2 through Sept. 8.

Donations from the register campaign will be given to the American Red Cross to support communities impacted by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021.

