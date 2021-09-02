Win Stuff
U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter

Dagley, 54, was wanted by the Gulfport Police Department after he allegedly interrupted MSNBC News Reporter Shaquille Brewster during his coverage of Hurricane Ida off of U.S. Highway 90 in Gulfport on Aug. 30.(Gulfpoint Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio. (WDAM) - The United States Marshal’s Service announced the arrest of an Ohio man who attacked an MSNBC News reported during Hurricane Ida coverage in Gulfport.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot, along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, announced the arrest of Benjamin Dagley.

The U.S. Marshals Services says members of the Marshals’ violent fugitive task force arrested Dagley, 54, in a shopping plaza in Dayton, Oh., after task force members received information that Dagley was still driving his white truck bearing an Ohio license plate.

Task force members located Dagley’s truck in the shopping plaza’s parking lot and arrested him after watching him leave a store in the plaza.

Dagley was wanted by the Gulfport Police Department after he allegedly interrupted MSNBC News Reporter Shaquille Brewster during his coverage of Hurricane Ida off of U.S. Highway 90 in Gulfport on Aug. 30.

GPD charged Dagley with two counts of assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew. He was also wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department in Ohio for a probation violation.

“Due to assistance provided by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, our task force members were able to track this fugitive from Mississippi to his arrest location in Dayton,” says Elliot. “This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

