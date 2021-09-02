Tim’s Two Cents: USM Athletic Director Jeremy McClain

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, WDAM’s Tim Doherty sits down with University of Southern Mississippi athletic director Jeremy McClain.

McClain became USM’s seventh athletic director on April 28, 2019, following a nearly four-year stint as athletic director at Troy University.

Prior to Troy, McClain had spent three years as deputy director of athletics at USM.

A two-time Delta State University graduate (bachelor’s and master’s) and baseball All-American, McClain spent five years as athletic director at his alma mater before his first stint in Hattiesburg.

McClain talked about dealing with the resurgence of COVID-19 heading into the 2021 football season, USM’s future in the changing landscape of collegiate athletics and whether the extra-inning, automatic-base-runner-at-second-base blasphemy will be repealed.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.