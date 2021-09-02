“Shurdy” Robinson ready for breakout season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In a matter of days, folks will finally see what a Will Hall-led Southern Miss football team looks like.

There will be some usual suspects on offense, like leading rusher Frank Gore Jr. and leading receiver Jason Brownlee.

But Hall’s system could bring some new playmakers to the forefront – including junior wide receiver Antoine “Shurdy” Robinson.

“I think ‘Shurdy’ Robinson is a guy who’s gotten overlooked over the past few years with all the great wideouts,” Hall said. “He’s really coming on. He’s a tough guy and he’s really starting to show signs of explosiveness.”

“Explosive” was the word Robinson used to describe Hall’s new offense.

The Canton native hauled in 23 catches for 221 yards last season but believes the Golden Eagles will have even more opportunities to make plays in 2021.

USM returns many of the same skill guys and quarterback Trey Lowe who has four games and a couple of springs under his belt.

“[Lowe]’s grown a lot from last year,” Robinson said. “Just throwing him in the fire, he came in late so he didn’t really get a relationship with us at wide receiver. Him coming in winning the starting job, we’re getting everything down pat, just learning each other and how to put the ball in play and make plays. Coach Hall brought in a whole different energy. Whole lot of explosive, big-time plays so we’re ready to make big-time plays for him.”

Southern Miss opens its season at South Alabama on Saturday at 7 p.m.

