Salvation Army taking donations for Hurricane Ida relief

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s another opportunity right here in the Pine Belt to help those in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida. The Salvation Army is working to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ and provide emergency relief. Local offices are now collecting money for supplies and services they will send in disaster relief trucks to our neighbors in Louisiana.

You can text “Ida” to 5155 for a link to donate or go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org.

Captain Brian Hicks of the Hattiesburg Salvation Army says Mississippians have been the greatest victims before, and this time we are tasked with helping those hit hardest in Louisiana.

“Mississippi is no stranger to disaster, and there again, we rely on the donors. Our faithful to help us get to those that need us the most if it weren’t for the salvation army and other organizations like the salvation army, the hope and the help that these people need would be non-existent. So we rely on donations of not only the Hattiesburg community and Pine Belt but everybody around to help us reach those that have suffered devastating losses,” says Hicks.

The Hattiesburg Salvation Army is preparing to send two emergency disaster relief trucks full of supplies to Louisiana.

“Well the truck is behind us, it’s called a canteen. It’s a fully equipped kitchen, we can cook on there or we can just go somewhere and pick up and take out. Right now there are 36 of these on the ground in Louisiana. In between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Grand Isle, out everywhere already on the ground, supporting, helping those that have suffered this loss,” says Hicks.

Captain Hicks says one hundred percent of donations to disaster relief are used to provide immediate relief and long-term recovery programs directly to disaster survivors.

“You can rest assured that every donation that comes through help at salvationarmy.org that you hear more for hurricane Ida goes straight into this disaster, nowhere else,” says Hicks.

