PRCC welcomes Miss. Delta to open football season

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College head coach Seth Smith didn’t receive an easy introduction into the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference last fall, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with a complete spring and summer heading into the fall 2021 football season, the Wildcats are ready to put the past behind them and welcome Mississippi Delta Community College at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re extremely excited for Thursday,” Smith said. “People used to ask me what it was like to get the opportunity to come back here and coach, but it never really felt normal last year. This feels like what it should feel like.

“There’s a lot of excitement and we feel like we are prepared. Last year, going into the season, there were a lot of unknowns, but this year we’ve known since January what to expect. We’ve put in our offense and defense, so we’re excited to come out on Thursday night and unveil it to the community.”

Smith’s team has worked hard to improve for the 2021 season.

“Hopefully, the product on the field will look significantly better,” he said. “We want to do what we were hired to do which is win. This is a proud program with a rich tradition. The goal was to elevate it back to where it used to be. Now that we’ve been given a fair shake at everything we hope that on Thursday night the product will be reflective of the work we put in.”

Scouting the Trojans

Mississippi Delta is coming off an 0-4 season in 2020 and are now under the guidance of first-year head coach Cedric Thomas.

Thomas most recently served as a defensive backs coach at Southern Miss after a two-year stint as head coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“We know that Mississippi Delta will be good,” Smith said. “There are no bad teams in this league. I know they have a new coaching staff that will come in hungry just like we are. The first quarter is going to be important in getting a good feel for the way that they do things.”

2020 season

Pearl River saw significant improvement in Smith’s first year at the helm of the program in 2020.

Offensively, the Wildcats averaged 380.7 yards per game, which increased from 247.1 the year before. PRCC averaged 23.5 points per game, which was 10.4 more than the 2019 season.

Last season, Pearl River led the MACCC in rushing with 1,233 yards and finishing third in total offense with 2,283 yards.

COVID-19

