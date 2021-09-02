Win Stuff
Pine Belt Fair to open Friday in Forrest Co.

Fun, family and food coming your way this weekend.
The Forrest County Multipurpose Center is hosting the Pine Belt Fair from Sept. 3 - 12.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Funnel cakes! Ferris wheels! Magic shows! Goats!

All of these things are coming to the Pine Belt in less than 48 hours!

The Forrest County Multipurpose Center is hosting the Pine Belt Fair from Sept. 3 - 12. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday and will last till 11 p.m.

Attractions at this year’s show will include a comedic hypnotist, a rhinestone cowboy, a family petting zoo and more. The fair is also sure to supply lots of carnival treats and fun rides for children, and adults, of all ages.

Tickets start at $10 for adults, ages 12 - 59. Tickets for youth, 5 - 12; seniors, 60+ and military members will cost $5.

Ride passes will go for $25 except on $10 Tuesday, which will go for $10.

The fair is also hosting discount days on Tuesday, Sept. 7; Wednesday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 9.

You can find out more about the fair and their specific hours by visiting their website at https://www.pinebeltfair.com/.

