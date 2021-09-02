Not as hot this afternoon with nice weather this weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Today will be partly cloudy. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us should stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Temps will fall into the low 80s this evening with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be nice and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s with low humidity. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 60s!!

This weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will return by Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s. Scattered showers will return to the area by Monday as a weak system slides through the area.

