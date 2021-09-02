MSDH: More than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continued to rise Thursday, as the Mississippi State Department of Health said more than 3,800 new cases had been reported.

MSDH said Thursday that 3,850 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Seventeen new deaths were reported from between Aug. 14 and Sept. 1, including one in Jones County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 443,511 and 8,507, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 50,424 COVID-19 cases and 851 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 3,880 cases, 89 deaths

Forrest: 12,317 cases, 209 deaths

Jasper: 2,951 cases, 54 deaths

Jones: 12.203 cases, 194 deaths

Lamar: 9,563 cases, 110 deaths

Marion: 3,758 cases, 92 deaths

Perry: 1,805 cases, 45 deaths

Wayne: 3,947 cases, 58 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,558,302 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,170,701 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,461,663 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

